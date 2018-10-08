Washington ranked best state for workers

by ehamann

Filed on 08. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Washington has been ranked the best state for workers by Oxfam America, according to a press release from the office of Governor Jay Inslee.

Oxfam based its findings on wages, worker protections and workers rights. Washington came in second overall, coming just behind Washington DC.

Oxfam is an organization that aims to end poverty. For more information, visit https://medium.com/wagovernor/washington-ranked-the-best-state-to-work-4bed057ef20d.