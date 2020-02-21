WCC English program recognized by National Association

by mathewroland

Filed on 21. Feb, 2020 in Business Briefs, Contents

Awarded by the Two-year College English Association, Whatcom Community College was one of two schools presented with the 2020 Awards for Outstanding Programs in English.

Whatcom’s informed self-placement program, which guides new students when selecting an ideal first English course, was noted as an exemplary program in the “fostering student success” category.

In just a few years, informed self-placement, directed by English instructors Jeff Klausman and Signee Lynch, has enhanced access to college-level English classes, especially for students from historically underrepresented populations.

“Our informed self-placement program showcases how our faculty are able to recognize a barrier to success, strategize a solution, and creatively implement a new program to better meet the needs of today’s students,” WCC’s vice president for instruction Ed Harri, said in a press release. “I’m so pleased Jeff and Signee will be recognized for their extraordinary efforts,” Harri said.

Later this Spring, Lynch and Klausman will be honored at the annual TYCA national conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The conference will be in conjunction with the 2020 Conference on College Composition and Communication.