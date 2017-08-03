WCC gets $1.3 million grant to prepare low-income high school students for college

by ehamann

Filed on 03. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Whatcom Community College will be awarded a $1.29 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education called Upward Bound.

The five-year grant will help local low-income high school students to prepare for and attend college.

WCC is the only school awarded this grant in northwest Washington. WCC’s Upward Bound program will serve 60 students each year from Ferndale, Windward, Mount Baker and Nooksack Valley high schools.

The program will provide workshops and tutoring, individualized student education plans, mentoring and milestone checks.

The program will also feature a six-week summer bridge program with advising and a tuition-free, two-credit course for high school seniors.

The program will help students select courses, improve financial literacy, assist in financial aid and college application processes and provide connections to dual enrollment options.

The program begins in fall 2017. More information will be posted to whatcom.edu at that time.