WCC hires athletic director

by ehamann

Whatcom Community College hired Danny Day as the new director for athletics and recreation. He started the position on April 1.

Previously, Day served as assistant athletic director at Corban University in Salem, Oregon.

At WCC, day will oversee the college’s athletic programs, which includes mens and womens soccer and basketball and womens volleyball. He will also direct operations of the campus student recreation center.

For more information, visit www.whatcom.edu.