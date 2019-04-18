WCC hires athletic director
by ehamann
Filed on 18. Apr, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Whatcom Community College hired Danny Day as the new director for athletics and recreation. He started the position on April 1.
Previously, Day served as assistant athletic director at Corban University in Salem, Oregon.
At WCC, day will oversee the college’s athletic programs, which includes mens and womens soccer and basketball and womens volleyball. He will also direct operations of the campus student recreation center.
For more information, visit www.whatcom.edu.
