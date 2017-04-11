WCC offers workshops on communication and diversity in the workplace

Whatcom Community College is offering workshops to help organizations and businesses navigate workplace communication, diversity and inclusion.

WCC Community & Continuing Education instructor Monique Stefens, who is a trained facilitator through Excellence Northwest, will lead the courses.

On May 12, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. the course “Diversity & Inclusion: Creating Community” will cover diversity and inclusion, why they matter and strategies for inclusive mindsets. The course fee is $79.

On May 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., the course “Navigating the Multigenerational Workplace” will help coworkers tackle challenges that come from working in an environment where employees range in age from 18 to 80. The course will examine generational norms, individual assumptions and effective communication tools to maximize learning, productivity and cohesive teams. The course fee is $69.

For more information and to register call 360-383-3200 or visit whatcomcommunityed.com.