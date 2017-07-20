WCC selected as national ‘super hub’ for cybersecurity education

by ehamann

20. Jul, 2017

The National Security Agency has selected Whatcom Community College to help improve and expand cybersecurity education in the country.

WCC was named one of four Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyberdefense National Resource Centers.

WCC will help support and guide 10 regional centers.

The college will receive up to $1 million in federal grant funding. The project will leverage the mentor model program WCC developed under previous grants. The program will connect institutions with a qualified mentor who will assist the applicant in improving their cybersecurity program.

WCC offers a bachelor of applied science in IT networking and two-year degrees and certificates in computer information systems and cybersecurity.