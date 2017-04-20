WCC to offer curriculum for limited license legal technician program

Whatcom Community College was recently approved as one of five community colleges in the state to offer the core curriculum required to become a limited license legal technician.

WCC is the first college to offer the curriculum that isn’t part of an American Bar Association-approved program. Retroactive to fall 2016, graduates of WCC’s paralegal studies program can continue and successfully complete the new technician requirements may become independant law practitioners who assist clients with a limited scope of family law legal issues.

The Washington State Bar Association provides program support. The Washington Supreme Court approved this first-in-the-nation program to expand access to affordable legal services.

Legal technicians are trained to advise and assist people going through divorce, child custody and other family-law matters in the state.

For more information and to enroll, visit whatcom.edu/paralegal.