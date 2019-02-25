WDRC to hold ribbon cutting and open house

by ehamann

The Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center is holding an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its new office next month. The new office is located at 206 Prospect St., Bellingham. The 6,300-square-foot office is ADA accessible, and provides for a larger training and community meeting space with more mediation and conference rooms. The open house will begin at 4:30 pm on March 6. The ribbon cutting begins at 5:30 pm. For more information about the WDRC, call 360-676-0122 or visit www.whatcomdrc.org.