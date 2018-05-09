WECU announces $250K in community giving for 2017

by ehamann

Filed on 09. May, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Whatcom Educational Credit Union announced that in 2017 the organization donated $249,696 to 166 organizations in Whatcom County. It also led 23 volunteer events, with 175 WECU employees volunteering 349 times throughout the year.

So far in the first quarter of 2018, WECU funded an additional $81,540 in donationas and led volunteer efforts at six events.

Major contributions included $78,767 for United Way, and a partnership with Lydia Place to provide a transitional housing facility for three families.

WECU employees are members of 25 community boards throughout the county.

WECU is headquartered in Bellingham and serves the entire state as a not-for-profit financial cooperative. It serves more than 91,000 members and has 11 branches and two loan centers and manages more than $1.5 billion in assets.