WECU signs sponsorship agreement with Western athletics

by ehamann

Filed on 03. Aug, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Whatcom Educational Credit Union announced July 10 that it had signed a sponsorship agreement with Western Washington University Viking Athletics.

The agreement will create the WECU Court at Carver Gymnasium, and an annual donation of $50,000 to fund scholarships for student athletes. The scholarships will be available to students athletes who participate in any NCAA Division II sport.

WECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative headquartered in Bellingham. It operates 11 branches and two loan centers, and has 89,000 members and nearly $1.5 billion in assets.