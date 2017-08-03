WECU signs sponsorship agreement with Western athletics

Whatcom Educational Credit Union announced July 10 that it had signed a sponsorship agreement with Western Washington University Viking Athletics.

The agreement will create the WECU Court at Carver Gymnasium, and an annual donation of $50,000 to fund scholarships for student athletes. The scholarships will be available to students athletes who participate in any NCAA Division II sport.

WECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative headquartered in Bellingham. It operates 11 branches and two loan centers, and has 89,000 members and nearly $1.5 billion in assets.

