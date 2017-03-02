Western hires new director for Front Door to Discovery Program

Western Washington University has hired Chris Roselli as as the new director for its Front Door to Discovery program. The Front Door to Discovery office serves as a point of contact between the university and community members seeking collaboration.

It provides a pathway for greater connectivity between Western’s resources and students and faculty and assets available in Whatcom County.

Roselli graduated from Western in 1999 and has worked at Western ever since.

For more information about the program, contact Chris Roselli at 360-650-2153 or email him at chris.roselli@wwu.edu.