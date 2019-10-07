string(12) "mathewroland"

Western is highest-ranking public master’s granting school in Pacific Northwest

According to the 2020 U.S. News & World Report college rankings, Western Washington University is one of the highest-ranking public, master’s-granting university in the Pacific Northwest. The title is based on various criteria such as academic reputation, student selectivity and retention, faculty resources, peer assessment and financial resources. U.S. News has distinct categories for “national” (doctoral-granting or research) universities and liberal arts colleges. Western tied for third among top public, master’s-granting university in the Pacific Northwest. Western also tied for 17th among the top schools in the West, including both public and private schools. Western was also ranked 10th for Best Colleges for Veterans. “Western

