Western to host speaker to lecture on Trump and trade policy

Edward Alden, the Bernard L. Schwartz senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, will be at Western Washington University on May 8 to give a lecture called “A Protectionist in the White House: TPP, NAFTA and Trade Policy in the Trump Administration.”

Alden was previously the Washington bureau chief and the Canada bureau chief for the Financial Times. The lecture will run from 4-5 p.m. at Parks Hall 441 and Western Washington University. The event is free and open to the public.

