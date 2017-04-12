Western Washington University to offer ethics in workplace workshop

Western Washington University’s College of Business and Economics will offer “Ethics in the Workplace” this spring. It will be the first of several professional development courses designed for business executives and human resource professionals.

Participants will explore how ethical decisions can be appropriately informed by ethical theory, and will learn assumptions that may hinder sound ethics, the importance of trust, a model for ethical decision making, integrating ethics into human resource practice and how to avoid hubris within organizations.

The course will be offered from 8 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, April 19 at the Squalicum Boathouse in Bellingham. The cost to attend is $349.

To learn more about the course, and other upcoming courses, visit ee.wwu.edu/professional-development.