Western’s Small Business Development Center announces 2016 impact
by ehamann
Filed on 14. Jun, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Western Washington University’s Small Business Development Center has announced its economic impact for 2016. The center served 495 businesses and counseled 307 clients, and it provided 2,963 hours of counseling and research.
The center assisted in saving or creating 131 jobs, and helped clients obtain more that $6.8 million in loans and new investments.
The center is part of the most comprehensive small-business alliance in the country. Western’s Small Business Development Center provides free, confidential advising, technical assistance and research to business owners and managers.
For more information, contact the center director CJ Seitz at 360-778-1762 or CJ.Seitz@wwu.edu or visit www.sbdc.wwu.edu.
