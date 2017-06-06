Western’s Small Business Development Center recognized for economic impacts

by ehamann

Filed on 06. Jun, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

CJ Seitz, director of Western Washington University’s Small Business Development Center and Eric Grimstead, a business advisor with the SBDC, were recently recognized by the Washington State SBDC network for their impacts in 2016.

Each year the state SBDC network recognizes business advisors who help clients generate more than $1 million in economic impacts in their communities.

Both Seitz and Grimstead helped clients generate more than $3 million in local capital investment, and more than $10 million of impacts over their respective careers with the Bellingham SBDC.

Western’s SBDC provides free confidential advising, technical assistance and research to business owners and managers in Whatcom County. For more information, visit www.sbdc.wwu.edu.