Whatcom awardees receive First Federal Community Foundation awards
The First Federal Community Foundation recently announced it has awarded $500,000 to 16 nonprofits in the state. That includes three grants benefiting Whatcom County nonprofits. Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center received $50,000 to redevelop its recently acquired new location. Whatcom Family YMCA received $10,000 for scholarships to low-income families for afterschool programs in Whatcom County.
Financial Beginnings Washington received $5,000 to provide financial literacy education for students in Jefferson, Kitsap and Whatcom counties.
Since it was funded in 2015, the First Federal Community Foundation has given nearly $3 million in grant awards to organizations in Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap and Whatcom counties. It is a private charitable organization funded with a gift of cash and stock from First Northwest Bancorp, the parent company of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. For more information, visit www.ourfirstfed.com.
