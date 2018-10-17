Whatcom building industry association hires executive officer

Filed on 17. Oct, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Building Industry Association of Whatcom County has announced that is has hired Rob Lee as executive officer. Previously, Lee spent 23 years at The Firs/Camp Firwood as the director of camp and retreat ministries. Lee will oversee the day-to-day operations of the BIAWC, staffing and working with the government advocate and board of directors.

For more information, visit www.biawc.com.

