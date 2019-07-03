Whatcom Business Alliance launches YESWhatcom.com

by mathewroland

Filed on 03. Jul, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

The Whatcom Business Alliance, located at 2423 E Bakerview Rd., has been working to raise awareness on the importance of workforce development in the county. WBA recently started YESWhatcom.com, under their Youth Engagement Initiative to promote networking between employers and prospective youth. The platform aims to help fill the gap in high-paying jobs in the trades such as electricians, plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters. The platform will allow for prospective workers to explore job shadow opportunities, apprenticeships, and immersive learning opportunities to aid workers in developing effective career skills. The platform will also guide employers in creating internship opportunities for quick-start career options after high school. “I know that employers in our community have had a difficult time engaging with students,” said WBA board member, Laura McKinney in a press release. “At the same time, youth in our community often ask how they can get a job at prime employers in Whatcom County. That’s where YESWhatcom.com can help; we hope that the YES Whatcom website will be used to build a bridge between students and employers.” For more information call 360-746-0418 or visit YESWhatcom.com