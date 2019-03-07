Whatcom businesses recognized for sustainability

by ehamann

Filed on 07. Mar, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Five Whatcom County businesses have been recognized for their commitment to sustainability by Sustainable Connections. The 2018 Sustainability Champion Awards are an annual recognition of Sustainable Connections members in one of five program areas.

Winners are as follows:

CAZ Energy Services for energy efficiency and renewables sustainability.

Ideal for think local first sustainability.

Brandywine Kitchen for food and farming sustainability.

RMC Architects for green building and smart growth sustainability.

Mt. Baker Care Center for sustainable business development sustainability.

In addition, Sue Sharp was awarded Sustainable Connections’ Lifetime Achievement Award.

For more information on each winner and the award criteria, visit: https://sustainableconnections.org/sustainability-champion-awards/.