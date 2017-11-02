Whatcom Community College named one of top 150 community colleges
by ehamann
Filed on 02. Nov, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents
Whatcom Community College was named one of the top 150 community colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute. This is the fourth time WCC has received this designation.
WCC was selected from nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges based on outstanding achievements in learning, certificate and degree completion, employment and earnings, and high levels of access and success for minority and low-income students.
The recognition allows WCC to compete for the 2019 $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org.
