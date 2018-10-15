Whatcom Community College receives $260K in grant awards

by ehamann

Whatcom Community College has received four grants to support student success and career preparation, totaling more than $260,000.

“Innovations in Creating Access to Careers in Healthcare” addresses barriers to healthcare training in the region. The program is led by Edmonds Community College and provides healthcare education and training to low-income individuals in Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish and Island counties. The nearly $200,000 grant to WCC includes almost $90,000 in direct student supports costs.

The Washington Student Achievement Council’s approximately $34,000 grant will enhance services to Passport to College Promise Scholarship program students by strengthening programs for children in the foster care system.

The college also received a Skilled Worker Awareness grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce. The $27,000 grant funds a part-time recruiter/student support advisor for WCC’s new Chemical Dependency Professional program.

A $2,500 grant from WECU will allow WCC to expand its “Scrubs Camp” program, which provides guidance and support for high school students from diverse and nontraditional backgrounds interested in health careers.

For more information about WCC, visit whatcom.edu.