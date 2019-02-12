Whatcom Community College receives grant for cybersecurity students

by ehamann

Filed on 12. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

A new grant will help Whatcom Community College students studying cybersecurity. The CyberCorps Scholarship of Service grant is awarded by the National Science Foundation and covers tuition costs and an annual stipend for five students to complete an associate’s degree in computer information systems or cybersecurity.

Recipients will receive full tuition and academic fees for up to two years, a $22,500 annual stipend, health insurance, and paid internship opportunities. In exchange, students are required to work for one year for a local, state or federal agency in a qualifying position.

Interested students should submit a completed application by March 1. For more information, visit whatcom.edu/sfs.