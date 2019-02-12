Whatcom Community College receives grant for cybersecurity students
by ehamann
Filed on 12. Feb, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
A new grant will help Whatcom Community College students studying cybersecurity. The CyberCorps Scholarship of Service grant is awarded by the National Science Foundation and covers tuition costs and an annual stipend for five students to complete an associate’s degree in computer information systems or cybersecurity.
Recipients will receive full tuition and academic fees for up to two years, a $22,500 annual stipend, health insurance, and paid internship opportunities. In exchange, students are required to work for one year for a local, state or federal agency in a qualifying position.
Interested students should submit a completed application by March 1. For more information, visit whatcom.edu/sfs.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.