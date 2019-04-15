Whatcom Community College seeking employers, for upcoming job fair

A job fair is coming to Whatcom Community College’s campus later this month. WCC is holding a job fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 25 at the Pavilion and Student Recreation Center. The event is free for jobseekers.

The registration fee for employers looking to recruit new employees is $150, $100 for nonprofits organizations. Employers can register at http://whatcom.edu/wccjobfair2019.

