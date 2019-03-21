Whatcom Community College to offer information session on new professional certificate course
by ehamann
Filed on 21. Mar, 2019
Whatcom Community College is offering an information session for its new certificate course next week. The free session on WCC’s certificate course in project management and quality management will be held on March 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The course helps develop project managers, who coordinate a team’s activities and tasks involved in successfully delivering the results of a project, such as an event, product launch, service or business process. Classes are a hybrid of face-to-face lectures and online coursework.
Course dates and costs are as follows:
- Applied Project Management Fundamentals: April 5 and 26, $495
- Applied Quality Management Fundamentals: May 10 and 31, $495
- Microsoft Project 2016: June 7 and 14, $239
The three classes fulfill the requirements for taking the PMI Certified Associate Project Manager exam and the ASQ Six Sigma Yellow Belt certification test.
For more information and to register, call 360-383-3200 or visit www.whatcomcommunityed.com.
