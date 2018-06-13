Whatcom Community College trustee elected to state leadership team

by ehamann

Filed on 13. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Washington State Association of College Trustees has elected John Pedlow to its leadership team. Pedlow has been a Whatcom Community College trustee since 2015.

Pedlow will serve as one of the association’s at-large members. He will guide the advocacy plan and long-term strategy being developed with the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.

Pedlow is a retired CEO and board member of Broadcast Electronics, Inc. and former vice president of Alpha Technologies North American Operations.