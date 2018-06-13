Whatcom Community College trustee elected to state leadership team
The Washington State Association of College Trustees has elected John Pedlow to its leadership team. Pedlow has been a Whatcom Community College trustee since 2015.
Pedlow will serve as one of the association’s at-large members. He will guide the advocacy plan and long-term strategy being developed with the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.
Pedlow is a retired CEO and board member of Broadcast Electronics, Inc. and former vice president of Alpha Technologies North American Operations.
