Whatcom Community Foundation awards nearly $450K in grants and scholarships

by ehamann

The Whatcom Community Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual grant rounds. Together, the Whatcom Dollars for Scholars and Funds for Whatcom County programs distributed more than $447,223 to youth and community partners.

Whatcom Dollars for Scholars is a scholarship which this year awarded more than $196,000 to 95 local high school students. A list of 2018 scholarship recipients can be found at whatcomcf.org/community-impact/scholarships.

The Funds for Whatcom County gives grants for up to $10,000 for local projects. This year, 34 ideas and the organizations behind them will receive a total of $251,223 in seed funding to support innovative ways to meet the community’s needs. Examples of grants include:

Hi! Tech, which connects sixth graders with seniors to teach the basics of electronic communication

Downtown Bellingham Partnership for its Alley Activation project, which enhances overlooked streetscapes with art and lighting

Girl Strong Foundation, which recruits and supports women coaches through training, networking and coaching.

Whatcom Community Foundation is funded by the generosity of many local donors, and has invested nearly $41 million in Whatcom County since 1996. For more information, contact Whatcom Community Foundation at 360-671-6463 or visit whatcomcf.org.