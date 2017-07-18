Whatcom County Banner Bank employees recognized

by
Filed on 18. Jul, 2017

Two Whatcom County employees of Banner Bank received company-wide recognition. Jeanette Sharp, vice president and Lynden Branch Manager, and Janele Haan, loan officer, residential lending, received the Banner’s Best award for surpassing individual goals in 2016. Less than 4 percent of all Banner Bank employees receive this award. Recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.

Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank with more than 200 locations in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah and Idaho, including seven in Whatcom County.

 

