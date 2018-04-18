Whatcom County insurance agency promotes executive vice president

by
Filed on 18. Apr, 2018

Daun Botta Pillo was recently promoted to executive vice president of Snapper Shuler Kenner Insurance. Botta Pillo has been a commercial lines agent at the agency since 2000.

Botta Pillo will oversee approximately 30 employees while splitting time between the agency’s Lynden and Bellingham offices. She will also continue to serve as a commercial lines agent, particularly with construction accounts in need of insurance and bonding.

The agency, commonly known as SSK Insurance, has origins dating back to 1925. Its offices are located at 501 Front St., in Lynden and 2115 Barkley Blvd., Suite 201, Bellingham. For more information, call 360-354-4488 or visit www.sskinsurance.com.

The Bellingham Business Journal

