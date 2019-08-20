Whatcom County insurance agent launches Stauffer Insurance

by mathewroland

With more than 10 years of insurance experience, Marty Stauffer launched Stauffer Insurance on August 7. Stauffer Insurance is located in Lynden at 1903 Front St. and will offer policies for homes, vehicles, motorcycles, boats, earthquakes and small businesses. Stauffer said the most valuable commodity he can offer clients is his personal attention. “I’ll take as long as needed to answer client’s questions and explain options, the extra touch that online agencies and large offices may not offer,” Stauffer said. As an independent agency, it works with highly regarded insurance carriers such as Pemco, Nationwide, Travelers, Safeco, Oregon Mutual and more.