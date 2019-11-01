Whatcom County is ideal small business owners: study shows

by mathewroland

A new study by SmartAsset ranks Whatcom County as the third-best in the state for small business owners. According to the study, the number one county in Washington for small business owners is San Juan followed by Jefferson. The study took into consideration three factors when compiling the list; the percent of people in the county with small business income, the proportion of that income to overall income and taxes paid by small business owners.

According to the study, Whatcom County has 0.23 percent small business returns and 0.12 percent small business income. Income taxes paid by small business owners in Whatcom County was $8,070.78. For additional study details along with an interactive map, visit https://smartasset.com/retirement/brighthouse-financial-shield-annuity-review#Washington