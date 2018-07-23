Whatcom County Little Caesars to donate to Boys & Girls Club
by ehamann
Filed on 23. Jul, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents
Once again, all six Whatcom County Little Caesars locations are working this summer to raise money for the four Boys & Girls Clubs of Whatcom County clubhouses. Since it began in 1988, the campaign is estimated to have raised nearly $100,000. This year, the campaign will run from July 1 through Aug. 5. As part of the campaign, Little Caesars customers are encouraged to add a donation to their purchase.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Whatcom County provide athletic and after-school programs for more than 6,000 children across the county. Fundraiser proceeds support program areas of academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles for youth and teens in grades 1-12.
