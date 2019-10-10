Whatcom County ranks 5th in state with lowest closing costs: study shows

by mathewroland

According to SmartAsset’s fifth annual study, Whatcom county ranks 5th in the state when it comes to having the lowest closing costs for buying a home. The study measured closing cost as a percentage of the median home value at a county level. The average closing cost for Whatcom County was $9,221. According to the study, the median home value in Whatcom County was $299,800. To see the full results of the study visit https://smartasset.com/mortgage/closing-costs#washington