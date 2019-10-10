Whatcom County ranks 5th in state with lowest closing costs: study shows
by mathewroland
Filed on 10. Oct, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
According to SmartAsset’s fifth annual study, Whatcom county ranks 5th in the state when it comes to having the lowest closing costs for buying a home. The study measured closing cost as a percentage of the median home value at a county level. The average closing cost for Whatcom County was $9,221. According to the study, the median home value in Whatcom County was $299,800. To see the full results of the study visit https://smartasset.com/mortgage/closing-costs#washington
