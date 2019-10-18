Whatcom County realtor enters Golden “R” Hall of Fame
by mathewroland
Filed on 18. Oct, 2019 in Contents, People On The Move
The National Association of Realtors has announced Mike Kent, from Birch Bay, as a Golden “R” Hall of Fame investor in the Realtors ® Political Action Committee. Kent has supported RPAC for 20 years and was a past president of the Whatcom County Association of Realtors. He was named one of the Top 50 agents in the United States by Real Estate Magazine and was the recipient of both the Whatcom County and Washington State Community Service Award in 2013.
“I strongly support RPAC because doing so is important to my profession but more importantly preserves the opportunity for the American dream,” said Kent in a press release. “In addition, RPAC’s work is highly effective in serving to protect private property rights.”
