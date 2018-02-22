Whatcom County realtors honored at awards banquet

by
Filed on 22. Feb, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Whatcom County Association of Realtors honored local realtors at a banquet on Jan. 12. Winners of the awards are:

Partner of the Year: Wendy Sherrer

Citizen of the Year: Barbara Brenner, Whatcom County Council

Rookie of the Year: Paulina Antczak-Bevens, Brandon Nelson Partners

Affiliate of the Year: Kirstin Hunt, Chicago Title

Community Service: Nick Piro, Bellwether Real Estate

Lifetime Achievement: Troy Muljat, Muljat Group

Life Member: Lori Reece, RE/Max Whatcom, Inc.

Realtor of the Year: Mary Kay Robinson

