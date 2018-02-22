Whatcom County realtors honored at awards banquet
by ehamann
Filed on 22. Feb, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
The Whatcom County Association of Realtors honored local realtors at a banquet on Jan. 12. Winners of the awards are:
Partner of the Year: Wendy Sherrer
Citizen of the Year: Barbara Brenner, Whatcom County Council
Rookie of the Year: Paulina Antczak-Bevens, Brandon Nelson Partners
Affiliate of the Year: Kirstin Hunt, Chicago Title
Community Service: Nick Piro, Bellwether Real Estate
Lifetime Achievement: Troy Muljat, Muljat Group
Life Member: Lori Reece, RE/Max Whatcom, Inc.
Realtor of the Year: Mary Kay Robinson
