Whatcom County RE/MAX broker receives regional award

RE/MAX Whatcom County broker Bryant Davis was awarded second place for closed transactions made in 2017 in the RE/MAX Pacific Northwest Region. The region includes all of Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho and Alaska. As an office group, RE/MAX Gateway and RE/MAX Whatcom County closed more than $650 million in real estate transactions for 2017. To reach Davis, email bryantdavis@nwhomes.net or call 360-815-1262.

This post has been edited to correct Davis’ phone number.