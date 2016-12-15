Whatcom County RE/MAX office promotes buyer’s specialist
by ehamann
Filed on 15. Dec, 2016 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Weitzel & Associates of RE/MAX Whatcom County, Inc. promoted Leslie Strand in December. She is now licensed with Global Referral Group and will work as a buyer’s specialist, while assisting Chris Weitzel with the real estate business. Leslie has four years of experience marketing real estate, and has been an office administrator for Weitzel since she moved to Bellingham this past spring.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.