Whatcom County resident honored for service becomes broker at Muljat Group

by ehamann

Filed on 07. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

Myrriah Train recently joined Muljat Group Realtors at its Bellingham office.

Train has sold homes for two years as a listing broker in Bellingham. Prior to that, she was a property manager for eight years, managing multiple apartment communities and working closely with the Bellingham/Whatcom County Housing Authority. Her efforts led to her being honored by the Washington Multi-Family Housing Association. She was named an Emerald Awards finalist in the category of Community Manager of the Year for her category. Train also received a Homeless Heroes award from Lydia Place.

Muljat Group Realtors is located at 510 Lakeway Drive. For more information, Train can be reached at 360-927-9137 or visit www.MuljatGroup.com.