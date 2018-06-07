Whatcom County resident honored for service becomes broker at Muljat Group
by ehamann
Filed on 07. Jun, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move
Myrriah Train recently joined Muljat Group Realtors at its Bellingham office.
Train has sold homes for two years as a listing broker in Bellingham. Prior to that, she was a property manager for eight years, managing multiple apartment communities and working closely with the Bellingham/Whatcom County Housing Authority. Her efforts led to her being honored by the Washington Multi-Family Housing Association. She was named an Emerald Awards finalist in the category of Community Manager of the Year for her category. Train also received a Homeless Heroes award from Lydia Place.
Muljat Group Realtors is located at 510 Lakeway Drive. For more information, Train can be reached at 360-927-9137 or visit www.MuljatGroup.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.