Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center to relocate

05. Dec, 2018

The Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center announced that it is moving to a new building. It plans to purchase and renovate the historic building at 206 Prospect St., Bellingham, just a few blocks from its current offices.

The new space will allow WDRC to expand its services, including offering larger trainings, serving more clients and hosting community conversations and dialogues.

The WDRC has been located at 13 Prospect St. for more than 10 years, and has been searching for a permanent space in Bellingham’s downtown core for almost a year.

For information on supporting this project, visit https://www.whatcomdrc.org/a-permanent-place-for-peace/.