Whatcom Food Network to hold food and farming forum

by ehamann

Filed on 13. Nov, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events

The Whatcom Food Network is inviting the community to its Fall Forum on Nov. 14.

The forum will take a look into the world of workers, the foundation that enables the food system to function.

The forum will include a presentation by Michelle Stelovich from the Northwest Washington Central Labor Council. Stelovich will present employment and labor data from the region, and facilitate a panel of workers from different food system sectors.

Laura McWilliams from Industry Health will show the challenges faced by chefs, cooks, dishwashers and others working in the back of house.

Sara Southerland from Sustainable Connections will share perspectives of food and farm business owners, focusing on the opportunities and challenges involved in retaining a strong workforce.

The forum will be held at 2-5 p.m., Nov. 14 at Bellewood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, Lynden. It is free to attend. To RSVP, visit https://whatcomfoodnetwork.org/forums/