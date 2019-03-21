Whatcom heating and A/C company launches solar division
by ehamann
Filed on 21. Mar, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, Events
A local heating and air conditioning company now offers solar systems. Barron Heating and Air Conditioning launched Solar by Barron, a new division providing solar heating and cooling systems.
Solar by Barron is hosting an open house on March 28 from 5-7 p.m. in its showroom at 5100 Pacific Highway, Ferndale. Refreshments will be provided along with $8,000 in door prizes and giveaways. To RSVP, visit www.barronheating.com/solaropenhouse.
Barron Heating has locations in Ferndale, Burlington and Marysville, with 145 employees serving customers in Whatcom, Skagit, Island, San Juan and Snohomish counties. For more information, visit www.SolarByBarron.com.
