Whatcom Land Title donates $6,000 to local nonprofits

Filed on 17. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Whatcom Land Title donated more than $6,000 to local nonprofit organizations in the first half of 2018.

Recipients of the donations include Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services of Whatcom County, Habitat for Humanity Whatcom County, Whatcom Land Trust, Teach One to Lead One, Lydia Place and Boys and Girls Club of Whatcom County.

Whatcom Land Title offers title services and policies, including escrow closings. It has been locally owned since it began in 1982 and has branches in Bellingham, Blaine and Lynden. For more information, call 360-676-8484 or visit www.WhatcomTitle.com.