Whatcom Land Title head earns prestigious designation

by ehamann

Filed on 03. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

Bill Ronhaar, president and chief underwriting officer of Whatcom Land Title Company, recently earned a prestigious industry designation. Ronhaar was named a National Title Professional by the American Land Title Association, becoming one of fewer than 100 people in the country to earn the designation. He also the received the Washington Title Professional designation from the Washington Land Title Association. He earned the designations by meeting requirements for industry experience, continuing education and involvement in the associations. He is a three-time past president of the Washington Land Title Association, and a former chair of the Education Committee of the American Land Title Association.

Ronhaar joined Whatcom Land Title Company in 2014, with 30 years of experience in the industry.

Whatcom Land Title offers title services and policies, including escrow closings. It has been locally owned since it opened in 1982 and has branches in Bellingham, Blaine and Lynden. For more information, call 360-676-8484 or visit www.WhatcomTitle.com.