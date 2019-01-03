Whatcom Land Title head earns prestigious designation
by ehamann
Filed on 03. Jan, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents
Bill Ronhaar, president and chief underwriting officer of Whatcom Land Title Company, recently earned a prestigious industry designation. Ronhaar was named a National Title Professional by the American Land Title Association, becoming one of fewer than 100 people in the country to earn the designation. He also the received the Washington Title Professional designation from the Washington Land Title Association. He earned the designations by meeting requirements for industry experience, continuing education and involvement in the associations. He is a three-time past president of the Washington Land Title Association, and a former chair of the Education Committee of the American Land Title Association.
Ronhaar joined Whatcom Land Title Company in 2014, with 30 years of experience in the industry.
Whatcom Land Title offers title services and policies, including escrow closings. It has been locally owned since it opened in 1982 and has branches in Bellingham, Blaine and Lynden. For more information, call 360-676-8484 or visit www.WhatcomTitle.com.
- Civil
- Smart
- On-topic
- Free of profanity
We ask that all participants own their words by logging in with their Facebook account. It's a simple process that will take seconds and helps keep our comments free of trolls, cranks, and “drive-by” commenters. We reserve the right to remove comments from anyone using screen names, pseudonyms or false identities. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.