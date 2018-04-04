Whatcom Land Title opens third branch in Birch Bay
by ehamann
Filed on 04. Apr, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents
Whatcom Land Title opened a third branch March 5 at Birch Bay Square. The full-service branch will be located at 8105 Birch Bay Square St., Blaine. The title companies other locations are at 2011 Young St. in Bellingham and 507 Front St., in Lynden.
