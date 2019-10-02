Co-owner of Whatcom Land Title Co. becomes operations coordinator 

by mathewroland

Filed on 02. Oct, 2019 in People On The Move

Michael Baldwin, co-owner of Whatcom Land Trust Co. for over 25-years, is now the company’s operations manager. Baldwin is an elected commissioner of the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and previously served for more than 30 years as the director of the culinary arts associate degree program at Bellingham Technical College. Baldwin said he is focused on streamlining systems to make Whatcom Land Title more efficient for clients between the Bellingham, Birch Bay and Lynden branches. “There are so many great nonprofit organizations in Whatcom County that we love to support,” Baldwin said. Locally owned and one of the top 100 privately-owned companies in Whatcom County, Whatcom Land Trust offers title insurance and escrow services.