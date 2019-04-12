Whatcom Transportation Authority recognized for clean air efforts

by ehamann

Filed on 12. Apr, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents, Nonprofit Notes

Northwest Clean Air Agency awarded Whatcom Transportation Authority with a Partners for Clean Air Gold Award for 2018.

Recipients of the Gold Award must demonstrate at least three consecutive years of perfect compliance with air quality regulations. They also must employ additional clean air practices in at least two of the following categories: energy efficiency, emissions reductions, air pollution prevention and transportation.

WTA recently installed LED lighting and solar panels at several of its facilities, began converting its paratransit minibus fleet from gasoline to propane and received grants to purchase two electric buses and charging facilities. Electric buses will enter WTA services in 2020.

In addition, WTA reduces commute trips county wide by providing bus service.

The Northwest Clean Air Agency enforces federal, state and local air quality regulations in Island, Skagit and Whatcom counties. For more information, visit www.nwcleanairwa.gov.