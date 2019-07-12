Whatcom Woman in Business announces four scholarships

by mathewroland

Filed on 12. Jul, 2019 in Business Briefs, Contents

Award finalists included Aislinn Knight, Alivia Jelinski, Heather Ludwig and Rosemary Hickman who all received $1,000 dollars to pursue higher education. Whatcom Woman in Business consists of managers and business owners who work to honor and promote leadership, professionalism, and mentoring throughout the community. Finalists were selected on criteria such as grades, goals, volunteerism, work experience and financial need. Aislinn plans attend the University of Southern California to study biology and dance and ultimately physical therapy. Alivia is working towards a masters of business administration from Washington State University Global Campus. Heather has been accepted into the graduate program for speech language pathology at Western Washington University this Fall. Rosemary plans to attend Lewis and Clark College where she will stud either political science or psychology. For more information about Whatcom Woman and Business or scholarships visit www.wwib.org.