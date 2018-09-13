Whatcom Women in Business announce award finalists
Whatcom Women in Business have release the finalists for the 2018 Professional Women of the Year awards.
The winners are chosen from community nominations by the Whatcom Women in Business’s Board of Directors. Finalists are chosen based on business acumen, community involvement, leadership and mentoring.
The finalists are:
- Abby Franklin, Loving Space Preschool
- Colleen Hagerty, Our Treehouse
- Kathy Herndon, VSH Certified Public Accountants
- Heidi Ludeman, Ludeman Capital Management, Inc
- Ariana Lee, Bija Chocolates,
- Chantee Ziemkowski, Alcoa
Whatcom Women in Business will celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the finalists at an awards banquet and gala on Oct. 23 at the Four Points by Sheraton.
The 36th annual gala will feature a silent auction, live auction and plated dinner, culminating in the announcement of the 2018 Professional Woman of the Year.
All funds raised at the gala support the Whatcom Women in Business scholarship fund. To purchase tickets for the gala, visit http://wwib.org/.
