Whatcom Women in Business announce award finalists

by ehamann

Filed on 13. Sep, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents

Whatcom Women in Business have release the finalists for the 2018 Professional Women of the Year awards.

The winners are chosen from community nominations by the Whatcom Women in Business’s Board of Directors. Finalists are chosen based on business acumen, community involvement, leadership and mentoring.

The finalists are:

Abby Franklin, Loving Space Preschool

Colleen Hagerty, Our Treehouse

Kathy Herndon, VSH Certified Public Accountants

Heidi Ludeman, Ludeman Capital Management, Inc

Ariana Lee, Bija Chocolates,

Chantee Ziemkowski, Alcoa

Whatcom Women in Business will celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the finalists at an awards banquet and gala on Oct. 23 at the Four Points by Sheraton.

The 36th annual gala will feature a silent auction, live auction and plated dinner, culminating in the announcement of the 2018 Professional Woman of the Year.

All funds raised at the gala support the Whatcom Women in Business scholarship fund. To purchase tickets for the gala, visit http://wwib.org/.