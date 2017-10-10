Whatcom Women in Business announce finalists for Professional Woman of the Year

by ehamann

Filed on 10. Oct, 2017 in Business Briefs, Contents

The Whatcom Women in Business have announced the finalists for their 35th annual Professional Woman of the Year Banquet and Auction.

Finalists are:

Teri Treat, The Inn at Lynden

Mancy Richards, KAFE 104.1

Sandie Mathewson, Rice Insurance LLC

Rachel Lucy, PeaceHealth St. Joseph

Patti Rowlson, PR Consulting

Moonwater, Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center

All six women will be honored at the banquet, and the 2017 Professional Woman of the Year will be revealed.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham Hotel & Conference Center in Bellingham.

The event is the group’s primary fundraiser for its scholarship fund, which give $20,000 each year, as well as its charity fund.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://wwib.org/awards-banquet/tickets/.