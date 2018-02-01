Whatcom Women in Business elects 2018 executive board

by ehamann

Filed on 01. Feb, 2018 in Business Briefs, Contents, People On The Move

The Whatcom Women in Business has elected its new 2018 executive board.

Emily O’Connor, executive director of Lydia Place, was elected president. Jamie Smeall, HR/administrator at Avenue Bread, will serve as past president. Tally Rabatin, co-owner of Cosmic Comics, will chair the banquet committee. Brenda Bringhurst, real estate officer at Heritage Bank, was the treasurer. Shu-Ling Hergenhahn, chair of capital cabinet for Sylvia Center for the Arts, has been elected secretary.

Sharon Yonally, financial fitness advocate at Find, Grow, Keep Entrepreneur, will serve as membership chair. Jamia Burns, attorney at law, will chair the scholarship committee. Natalie Ransom, owner of Pozie by Natalie, has been elected speaker series coordinator. Andi Dyer, real estate agent at Sterling Real Estate Group, will serve as publicity chair. Carolyn Saletto, president of the Gym Star Sports Center, will chair the Professional Woman of the Year program. Julie Guay, executive director of Blue Skies for Children, will serve as charity committee chair.

Whatcom Women in Business is comprised of business owners and managers in Whatcom County. In 2018, it will award four $4,000 scholarships to women entering higher education.

For more information, visit www.wwib.org.